CURWENSVILLE — For the present, Curwensville Area School District students will continue to wear masks while they are inside school buildings.
Although the state’s Commonwealth Court ruled this week that the mask mandate issued by the state Department of Health is “void and unenforceable,” state Gov. Tom Wolf appealed the decision. Until a decision is reached, the state Department of Education is recommending the practice of having students and staff wear masks inside the school buildings continue.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said earlier this week, Wolf announced he expected the mask mandate to be lifted by Jan. 17 and decisions of whether to require students and staff to wear masks as a COVID-19 mitigation effort will be left up to local school boards.
Mattock told the board at Thursday’s combined business meeting and work session, “The court decided this week that the mask mandate is invalid. However an appeal has been filed so the mandate is back on until a decision is made on the appeal. The time to hear the appeal could be short or it could be long.”
He said when a decision on masking is the board’s responsibility, directors will be using school district data to help them reach a determination. “We will make the decision using case counts and internal spread.”
Curwensville has not had a lot of cases during the current school year, he said. “We went a long time without a case in the elementary school. We haven’t seen a lot of spread. The cases we have had have been traced back to family members. That’s not a good thing for the families but it is a good thing for the school district.”