CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough’s street crew was recognized Monday for a random act of kindness.
Workers cut brush and removed undergrowth from the sides of the David S. Ammerman Rail Trail that spans the borough’s perimeters in its length from Clearfield to Grampian, improving the trail’s appearance and user’s safety.
A communication from the Clearfield County Rails to Trails Association thanked both crew Lead Man Dennis Curry and equipment Operator Tracey Kester.
In a letter to council’s street committee Chairman Dave Donahue, association President Fredric J. Ammerman thanked crew members and council on behalf of the association and trail users.
“This letter is to express our sincere appreciation to Curwensville Borough Council, Foreman Curry, Operator Kester and any other work crew members involved in helping us keep the Rail Trail open and cleaned out for public use. As you probably know the association is a volunteer, non-profit entity and our resources are limited. We are very grateful for the help and assistance provided with the trail,” he wrote.
The letter was signed by Ammerman, Vice President Rob Bozovich and Treasurer Brian Wingard.
Borough Secretary Terri Bracken reported the crew began trimming near the Arnoldtown area and then continued to the borough and Pike Township line.
Donahue told council, “The association was very, very appreciative of what was done.”