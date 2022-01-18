CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board adopted the 2022-23 school calendar at a recent meeting.
The first student day is Thursday, Aug. 25 and the final student day and graduation is Thursday, June 2.
Students and staff will not be in school on Sept. 5, Labor Day; Nov. 24-25, Thanksgiving; Nov. 28-29, deer season; Dec. 23-Jan. 2, Christmas; Feb. 17 and March 10, winter break; April 6-7 and April 10-11, Easter; and May 29, Memorial Day.
Students will not attend school on Oct. 11 and Feb. 20, in-service days; and Nov. 11, Act. 80 day.
Days missed for inclement weather will be made up, in order, on Nov. 29, Dec. 23, Feb. 17, March 10, April 11, April 6, April 10 and in June, as needed.
Board committees were announced. They are: curriculum, instruction and discipline, Chairwoman Beth Caldwell, Co-Chairwoman Amy Finn, Doreen Hoover and Laura Pentz; activities/buildings and grounds, Chairman John Evanko, Co-Chairman, Gary Witherow, Bob Deluccia and Nick Kolesar; personnel, Chairwoman Laura Pentz, Co-Chairwoman, Beth Caldwell, Amy Finn and Lois Richards; and finance, Chairwoman Doreen Hoover, Co-Chairman Nick Kolesar, Gary Witherow and John Evanko.
Pentz also serves as chairwoman of the safety committee.
Directors also approved Zach Holland as a volunteer wrestling coach, effective immediately.
January is school direction month. Superintendent Ron Matchock thanked all board members for their dedication to the district and their willingness to serve. “You volunteer so much time and are called on to tackle issues you would have never imagined,” he said.