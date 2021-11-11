CURWENSVILLE — For the second month in a row, Curwensville Borough Council heard incidents addressed last month by the Curwensville Police Department have increased.
Mayor Jim Hoover during his report presented statistics for October and noted, “Incident report numbers are up. The department has been quite busy.”
There were a total of 313 incidents in October, up from 227 in September. That total includes two criminal arrests, two driving under the influence arrests, 66 traffic citations and arrests, 209 traffic stops, three warnings and 10 parking complaints.
Also, four court hearings, four warrants, three assists to other police departments and one accident were reflected in the report.
The department reported $4,804 taken in during the month. That total includes $828 in fines and costs and $3,800 in donations. Hoover explained the department had solicited local businesses for funds to purchase new lockers.
Council also approved two trainings for department officers. They are firearms and Stop the Bleed bleeding control training.