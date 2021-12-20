CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority reorganized at its recent meeting, retaining the current slate of officers for 2022.
They are Rick Carfley, chairman; Rebecca Anderson, vice chairwoman; Craig Witherow, secretary; Bill Williams Jr., treasurer; and Tom Carfley, assistant secretary/treasurer. The office manager is April Smith.
Members also approved the list of meeting dates for the coming year. Meetings will continue to be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the authority’s office at 314 South St., Curwensville..
The dates are Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.
The board also approved waiving the waiting period for health insurance for its newest plant employee, Brandon Nelson. Normally there is a 60-day waiting period. Nelson will start in the position on Jan. 3.
Carfley said without health insurance Nelson is a liability to the board.
“Hopefully he will be a long-term hire. We want to take care of him.”