CURWENSVILLE — For nearly 20 years, a group of Curwensville businesses has been encouraging the community to shop locally through its annual Home for the Holidays celebration.
Curwensville Merchants Association President Mary Kay Reiter said members are thrilled to be returning to hosting a full commemoration on Thursday through Saturday, after having a very scaled back event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very excited to be able to have a full Home for the Holidays this year. We are bringing back activities that were missing last year but we are doing it carefully and using caution,” Reiter explained.
She said for 19 years, there has been an organized celebration with the goal of getting people excited about the coming holiday season showcasing what Curwensville businesses have to offer shoppers.
“This year we have approximately 26 businesses and non-profit organizations participating. There are lots of different activities during Home for the Holidays. All ages will find something to do here. Curwensville Merchant’s Association’s theme is shop locally and this is its opportunity to show what we have here in town. There are so many unique and one-of-a-kind things here at Curwensville businesses to buy for gifts or just a treat for yourself. Many businesses also offer customer service that you often don’t get at larger stores,” she noted.
Friday’s activities include a wine walk sponsored by St. Timothy and St. Bonaventure churches’ Knights of Columbus. The wine walk begins at St. Timothy Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville. Tickets are $25 each. Six wineries are participating.
Saturday, the annual parade to welcome Santa Claus begins at noon and travels down State Street from its intersections with Walnut and Filbert streets. Also on Saturday evening, the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society will sponsor its Spirits of Curwensville walk. The cost is a $5 donation for the walks, that will begin at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the parking lot of Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, 300 State St., Curwensville. Participants are asked to bring a lantern or a flashlight and arrive 10 minutes before the walk’s scheduled time.
She said the merchants association’s holiday word search will be returning. Shoppers can search for the hidden wrapped package in each store that has a word printed on it. They will write the word on a sheet, available in participating businesses, just below the corresponding businesses’ name. For each answer completed, the shopper will receive an entry in the drawing to win one of six merchant gift certificates. Those who complete all the stores’ words will double their opportunity to win.
Also returning is the annual scavenger hunt sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home. Shoppers can again search participating stores for a portion of a holiday phrase and when they complete the phrase return the form to the funeral home to be included in a drawing to win one of three cash prizes. Forms are available at the funeral home’s parking lot’s entrance.
There will also be displays, special sales, open houses and an opportunity to win door prizes in each participating store.
Last minute changes, a printable word search sheet and a full schedule of events will be found on the Home for the Holidays Facebook page.