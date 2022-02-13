JOHNSTOWN — A Curwensville man was sentenced recently in federal court to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Chancellor M. Shaw, 27, of Filbert Street in Curwensville, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
On Sept. 16, 2019, Shaw was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Prior to that case, Shaw was sentenced in Clearfield County in June 2018 on charges of flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, which are crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing ammunition.