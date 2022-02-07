CURWENSVILLE — After taking a year off because of COVID-19, a familiar event at the Curwensville Public Library is returning.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club’s 2022 winter book sale will be held this week at the library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville. No sale was held in winter 2021.
The sale will be held Thursday, Feb. 10; Friday, Feb. 11; and Saturday, Feb. 12. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale will feature hardback and paperback selections including best sellers, romance, mysteries, Christian fiction and Westerns. Patrons can fill a bag provided by the library for $3. Puzzles, DVDs and yearbooks will also be available for purchase at individual prices.
Checks will not be accepted. Cash only.
Proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Curwensville Public Library’s book purchasing program.
“We are really hoping people will turn out to support the sale, “ Librarian Lois Francisco said.