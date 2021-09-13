CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority heard plans are underway for the 2021 Haunted Walk.
At the authority’s recent meeting, it was reported the attraction will take place in the coming weeks, Friends of Curwensville Lake member Carl Heaton said.
The walk had to be canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family-friendly, not-too-scary walk is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, at the lake between the hours of 7-10 p.m. both evenings. There will be food vendors, a bon fire and a disc jockey. The cost is $5 per person.
Directional signs for parking will be posted. Fire police will be on hand to assist visitors with parking their vehicles.
Proceeds from the walk will benefit upgrades to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, Heaton said.