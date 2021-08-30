CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is planning to send the summer season out with a bang.
The annual fireworks spectacular, provided by R&R Fireworks, Houtzdale, is scheduled for approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 in the skies over Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. The recreation area is located at 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville.
Curwensville Lake Authority Secretary Susan Williams suggested visitors, if they have a boat, consider using it to see the show.
“The best way to watch the fireworks is from your boat,” she explained.
She said to avoid congestion getting onto the water, all boats should be on the lake no later than 8 p.m. State Fish and Boat Commission rules will be observed.
Visitors will also be able to watch the display from their vehicles or bring lawn chairs to and sit at locations throughout the park. Williams said visitors must bring their own chairs as the lake will not be putting any seating out.
There will be approximately nine food trucks and vendors stationed at sites near the beach, featuring many kinds of tasty treats.
Activities will lead up to the fireworks. A corn hole tournament will be held from 3-5 p.m. The winning team can take home the $100 prize. There is no fee to enter.
The Clearfield County Cancer Support Group will be hosting bingo in Pavilion No. 4 from 5-8 p.m. The cost is $1 per sheet, per game. Participants should bring daubers. There will be a 50/50 split between the game’s winners and the group. The final game begins at 8 p.m. The winner who fills there card will take all. Those participating in the final game must have played at least three games prior to be eligible.
The acoustic band, “On The Mend” will perform on the beach from 7-8:30 p.m. Disc Jockey Tim Winters will provide music at a dance party from 8-11 p.m. at the marina. There will also be a DJ on the beach from 9:30-11 p.m.
Following the fireworks display there will be bonfires at both the lake’s marina and beach from 9:30-11 p.m.
Williams said, “A complete schedule can be found on the Lake’s Facebook page and its website, www.curwensvillelake.com Visitors are encouraged to arrive at the park early.”
Those with questions can contact the park’s office at 814-236-2320 with any questions.
Authority Chairman Willie Null, said if the weather is good, he expects the event to be larger than 2020. “I think this will be an even bigger event than last year,” he told The Progress.