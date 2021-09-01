CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority noted it is still seeking vendors to participate in its fall festival.
Food and craft sellers are needed to set up at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
The event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.
At a recent authority meeting, authority Member Cody Fye said, “We are still looking for vendors to participate.”
There is no fee to participate. Anyone is welcome to set up but they must register in advance by calling the park’s office at 814-236-2320.
A Princess Experience will be held that afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. Visitors are invited to watch and hear some of their favorite princesses dancing and singing at pavilion No. 3. Performance times will be 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The Army National Guard will be on hand. Curwensville Lake will be providing a number of activities for children including pumpkin bowling and crafts.