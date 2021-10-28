CURWENSVILLE — As the days for Curwensville Lake Recreation Area to be open for the 2021 season quickly draw to a close, Curwensville Lake Authority reviewed several related items.
Manager David Hopper reported there are still several boats, docks and campers that need to be removed from the property by Monday, Nov. 1 unless other arrangements have been made.
Authority members instructed Hopper to call the owners of the equipment that is remaining and remind them about the due date. Those who don’t move boats, docks or campers by Nov. 1 will receive a certified letter.
“It is their responsibility to get these things out of the park. The authority has no control if the lake levels should rise because of weather or action by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Chairman Willie Null said.
The authority also approved sending out requests for proposals for a truck for park use. The current truck needs a new transmission at an estimate of $5,000 for parts plus the cost of labor to install it. Authority members said they don’t believe the vehicle is worth investing any more money in.
“I think we should buy a new truck,” Null said.
For the 2022 season, those renting the park’s cabins will have to provide their own bed linens. Members discussed purchasing new mattresses with waterproof covers for all the beds in the cabins and said they would revisit the matter and make a decision prior to the season opening.
Secretary Susan Williams also reported the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had conducted its annual inspections and there were no findings.
“They were very pleased with the lake and all the things the authority has improved on,” she said.
Members also authorized contracting with Accountant Matt Foster, of Philipsburg to perform audits for the 2019-20 year and the 2020-21 year at a cost of $4,000 per year plus $200 per year to complete the required reporting to the Internal Revenue Service.