CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council was pleased to learn a project that would improve the condition of Irvin Park Road has been selected for funding.
At its recent meeting, council’s street committee Chairman Dave Donahue announced the borough has been awarded $300,000 from the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to upgrade Irvin Park Road. “This is great news,” Donahue told council.
Funds awarded will be used to improve the base and surface a section of road between Susquehanna Avenue and Cooper Road adjacent to the borough’s Irvin Park.
Donahue said the borough would be required to submit a 10 percent match or $30,000, which council has included in the 2022 budget. Work is expected to be completed by 2023.
Donahue said he is hoping funding can be stretched to finish all the work that needs to be done to the highway. “I’m not sure if we can do it all, but we’re hoping for the best,” he said.
According to a press release about the funding provided by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. and state Rep. Tommy Sankey, the improvements to the highway will promote use of Irvin Park and provide a smooth roadway for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.