CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council met briefly Wednesday evening to hire an addition to the borough’s police force.
With a unanimous vote, council approved employing Zachary Dodson as a part-time police officer. Member Keith Simcox was absent.
Mayor Jim Hoover said Dodson will be working on an as-needed basis for the present. Dodson is a Clearfield resident and a graduate of Glendale High School. Hoover said, “He’s local.”
He joins full-time officers Sgt. Mark Kelly and Quentin Neff and part-time officers Dan Farley and Porter Kling.
Hoover told council several months ago another part-time officer was needed to fill in for the others when they are in court, on vacation or are ill.
Council also announced Monday’s combined committees and council meeting has been canceled.
Borough Secretary/Treasurer Terri Bracken said although council had announced it would take action on the 2022 proposed budget during the now scratched meeting, the budget will be considered at council’s Nov. 8 meeting.