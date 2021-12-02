CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved beginning the condemnation process for four uninhabitable borough properties.
At a recent meeting, council accepted a recommendation from the borough’s Vacant Properties Review Board to begin the process to tear down four structures — two on State Street and one each on Thompson Street and Bloomington Avenue — that are in extremely poor condition and are no longer safe to serve as residences.
At its November meeting, the board unanimously approved recommending council contact the solicitor to begin the process. Board members said they believe owners have had ample time to come up with a remediation plan and have improvements made if they were serious about doing so.
In some cases, owners not only failed to follow the board’s request for property improvements but also recommendations made by the district magisterial court.
Councilman Keith Simcox, who also serves on the review board, told council, “The board believes it has bent over backwards to work with the owners to salvage these properties with no attempts to do so by them. In some cases, the board has been working with the owners for a year and a half to no avail,” he explained.
Simcox said the board believes given the condition of the structures, the best thing that can be done is for council to notify the borough’s Solicitor Heather Bozovich to begin the process to demolish the structures and have the borough assume ownership of the lots.
Council unanimously approved the recommendation and said the solicitor would be notified to begin the process for the four properties.