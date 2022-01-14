CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough has declared a snow emergency. The response will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, and continue through 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

Mayor Jim Hoover said there will be no parking permitted along any borough street to allow for snow plowing and removal. Residents are reminded to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours and not to shovel or plow snow into the streets.

Tags

Trending Food Videos