...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6
inches or more possible.
* WHERE...Warren, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria and
Somerset Counties.
* WHEN...Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional, minor, snowfall is expected
Monday night and Tuesday with lake effect snow in the wake of
the main system.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
There is the potential for significant winter weather that may
impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness
information at weather.gov/winter.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State
College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web
at weather.gov/ctp.
&&