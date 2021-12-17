CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council accepted a resignation from a member of the borough’s police force — thanking him and several others who are leaving the borough’s service.
At Monday’s meeting, council accepted a resignation from Porter Kling who served as a part-time officer. Kling’s withdrawal was accepted with regret. Kling joined the force in June.
“We appreciate the job Porter did for the borough. We wish him the best of luck in his endeavors,” council’s personnel committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley said.
Carfley also noted the borough’s longtime tax collector J. Duane Test is retiring after serving in the position for 42 years. “We wish him the best in his retirement. We appreciate all the work he did as tax collector,” she said.
She also thanked Councilman Tom Carfley who is leaving the seat at the end of the year. “Tom was always very willing to help in various situations. He will be missed.”