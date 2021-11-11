CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council recently adopted its 2022 budget of $1.1 million with no increase in taxes.
Members unanimously approved the $1.1 million spending plan made up of $977,529 proposed for the general fund and $171,524 for the state road fund.
The general fund expects income of $787,529 next year, plus $90,000 carried over from 2021 and $100,000 in reserve funds.
General fund revenue will come from taxes, $596,000; licenses and permits, $23,000; fines and forfeits, $17,620; interest, rents and royalties, $2,544; state shared revenue, $54,500; local government payments, $100; public safety, $89,915; culture and recreation, $2,850; and miscellaneous revenue, $500.
Expenses total $892,186. The total breaks down to elected officials salaries, $4,225; mayor’s salary and office supplies, $1,060; auditing service, $4,500; tax collector commission and expenses, $10,550; legal services, $6,000; secretary/treasurer and clerk’s salaries, $40,040; information technology and engineering services, $10,500; and general administration, $ 31,045.
Expenditures for public safety include, police department, $246,981; fire department, $37,500; building code and code enforcement, $13,810; planning and zoning, $15,000; and animal control, $7,300. Public works streets and highways, $250,230; culture and recreation, $32,045; community development, $32,647; employee benefits, $131,265; and insurance, $17,486.
The state road fund budget is balanced with both income and expenses totaling $171,524.
The budget for the fire department expects income of $28,008 including a transfer from the borough’s general fund of $28,000 and interest of $8. Expenses total $28,000 including the chief’s allowance, fire vehicle fuel, vehicle repair and maintenance, hoses and supplies, worker’s compensation insurance and vehicle insurance.
Council also approved submitting an application to the state Department of Transportation for a multimodal grant. If the application for $842,618 is successful, the borough will be responsible for a match of $252,786. The grant money will be used to pave portions of nine borough streets — Anderson, Beech, Chestnut, High, Schofield, Thompson and Maple streets, Park Avenue and Spila Road, which will be upgraded in two phases.
Street committee Chairman Dave Donahue also reminded residents, the borough is still collecting fallen leaves. “Get the leaves raked to the edge of the road and the crew will pick them up,” Donahue said.