CURWENSVILLE — Superintendent Ron Matchock updated Curwensville Area School Board directors about student and staff masking at the board’s recent combined business meeting and work session.
Matchock said the mandate requiring all kindergarten through grade 12 students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings will remain in place while the state Supreme Court hears Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal of a lawsuit that overturned the mandate.
“Plans are for the hearing to begin Dec. 8. It may take a while for this case to be heard. The court may not rule. They make just follow the deadline when masks will go back to the choice of the school districts on Jan. 17,” Matchock said.
Wolf announced earlier this month he would return the decision about masking inside school buildings to local school districts and boards beginning in mid- January.
He said Curwensville’s health and safety plan says the district will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the state departments of health and education so any changes to the mandate are already addressed in the plan. He added it is recommended the plan be reviewed every six months.
“I anticipate the board will be voting on the health and safety plan at the January meeting and masks will become an option. I believe our mask wearing percentage will become very low when it is not required,” Matchock stated.
He said wearing masks inside the school buildings has allowed students not to have to follow the six-feet social distance radius in some instances and reduced the number of students required to quarantine depending on the circumstances of exposure to another person infected with COVID-19.
“When the mask mandate went in place, a lot of people were upset but we had less people quarantined because they were wearing masks. The district is aware, however, that as a general rule, the community would prefer the students and staff to be maskless,” he explained.