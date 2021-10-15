CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board commended three directors for their years of service to the district and conducted business, much of it dealing with district personnel.
During Thursday’s combined work session and monthly business meeting, Superintendent Ron Matchock presented certificates to three current board members. He said, “The state Association of School Board recognizes directors who have served eight years. Two of our board members have served eight years and one 12 years, collectively they represent 28 years of service to students and the community.”
He congratulated Beth Caldwell and Susan Wingard for eight years of service each and MaryAnn Rafferty for 12 years of service.
Also at the meeting, directors accepted resignations from two elementary instructors. Directors approved requests from elementary special education teacher Haley Strong and elementary teacher Marie Straw. Strong’s last day was Oct. 8, and Straw’s last day is Feb. 18.
Head softball coach Allen Leigey and head baseball coach Thomas Harzinski had their contracts extended for three years, both beginning with the 2021-22 season.
The board also approved Sara Curulla to serve as a cafeteria and student aide substitute and Melvin Reiter as a custodial substitute.
Directors approved coaches and volunteers for winter sports. Boy’s basketball coaches include: Eric Johnson, assistant varsity; Eric Duriancik, head junior high; Jared Bakaysa, assistant junior high; and volunteers, Eric Wassil, Josh Tkacik and James Fleming.
Wrestling coaches include: John Sutika Jr., assistant varsity; Ryan Aughenbaugh, head junior high; Sam Bressler, assistant junior high; and volunteers, Steve Keller, Chris McCracken, Ben Junod, Chris Folmar and Blake Passerelli.
Girl’s basketball coaches include: Alex Olson, assistant varsity; and volunteers, Heather Olson, James Hoyt, Brittany Blackburn and Jaime Johnson Doyle.
The board approved the school district paying 15.7 percent of the cost to replace or upgrade the roof at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center. The cost estimate for the roof project is at approximately $1.7 million. The anticipated completion date for the project is Aug. 31, 2022.
Directors also authorized canceling the Monday, Oct. 18 business meeting.