CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved several items of business addressing personnel at Thursday’s combined work session and monthly business meeting.
Directors approved hiring Krista Bortot as a full-time elementary special education instructor, effective immediately, and Jacqueline Freyer as a full-time elementary instructor with a proposed start date of Feb. 17.
Stephen McFall was approved by the board as a full-time school psychologist, effective as soon as he is released by his current employer.
Directors approved employing Sherry Gardner as girl’s basketball head junior high coach and Nathan McKenrick as the girl’s basketball assistant junior high coach. Both hirings are for the 2021-22 season.
The following additions were approved by the board to the district’s substitute lists — Cindy Coder, cafeteria helper; Karter Bell, aide; and Tierra Bloom, athletic trainer.