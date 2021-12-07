CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved entering into an Act 39 energy analysis of its school buildings.
At its recent business meeting, directors unanimously approved engaging with TRANE Corp. to conduct the examination with the goal of improving energy efficiency and providing costs savings to the district.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said there was recently a preliminary cost savings study done and this is the second step in the process. The board was given a presentation at its November meeting by TRANE officials who said they had examined several components of the heating system that have been used for a number of years. The district’s Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Kris Bacher had created a list of components from the heating system that he was recommending be examined by the company. Matchock said those included both the boiler and roof units.
Matchock said the district’s energy efficiency ratings for its buildings’ systems — the result of the preliminary study — came in at slightly below average.
“It does make somewhat of a commitment for the district but the study doesn’t commit the board about what to do. If we choose to do none of the recommendations, the district will have to pay for the cost of the study but if we make improvements they will be fully funded by the (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief) II and III grants,” Matchock said.
The cost of the study is $95,000. If the district commits to an rehabilitation or improvement project with the company the price of the study will be deducted from the cost of the project, he noted.
If the board approves, work would be done during the summer months depending on the availability of crew members and materials.
“I can’t foresee any scenario where we wouldn’t do something. We have the grant funds and aging equipment,” Matchock said.