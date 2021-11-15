CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Directors approved an early bird collective bargaining agreement with the support staff’s union, the Curwensville Area Educational Support Professionals Association.
At the recent combined work session and monthly business meeting, the board unanimously accepted the terms of the four-year pact that determines salaries, benefits and working conditions. The agreement takes effect during the 2022-23 school year and is good through the 2025-26 school year.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said approximately 65 full-time and part-time classroom aides, secretaries, cafeteria employees and custodial staff are affected by the terms of the agreement.
“There are no changes to benefits — all financial and insurance information in the contract remained the same,” Matchock said.
Union members will be receiving raises. The first year of the agreement, they will receive $1.50 per hour, the second and third year, 50 cents per hour and .25 cents per hour in the final year.
The current contract with the support staff does not expire until June 30, 2022. Members of the union voted on the contract Tuesday, Nov. 9 and approved it, Matchock said.