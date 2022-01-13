CURWENSVILLE — During 2021, Rescue Hope and Ladder Co.’s ambulance service set a record for the most calls ever responded to by the EMS company in one year, according to a recent report.
The ambulance company responded to 1,534 calls in 2021, a report to Curwensville Borough noted.
Also in the report, it was stated that the fire company responded to 331 calls during the last year. Fire calls into 61 medical assists; 57 structure fires; 44 tree downs; 41 vehicle accidents; 24 electrical hazards; 17 automatic fire alarms; 11 outside fires; 10 landing zones; eight carbon monoxide incidents; and six vehicle fires.
Other incidents included water rescues, smoke investigations, gas leaks, traffic control calls, controlled burns and more.
It hosted multiple trainings last year, such as a structural burn session, advance logger rescue and others regarding rapid intervention.
“The Structural Burn Session was a significant training for us as we were able to do live fire evolutions in an acquired structure which provided a unique and beneficial training experience for us and many firefighters throughout the area,” the report stated.
It also participated in various community events and initiatives.
Councilwoman Harriet Carfley expressed her gratitude for the company at Monday’s Curwensville Borough meeting.
“I appreciate everything they do and especially giving all that personal extra time for all that training,” she said. “That really impresses me.”