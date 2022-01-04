CURWENSVILLE — Sara Curulla will remain president of Curwensville Borough Council and Harriet Carfley, vice president.
The two women were re-elected to the positions at Monday’s reorganizational meeting of council.
Secretary/Treasurer Theresa Bracken said Mayor Jim Hoover, who received his oath of office earlier from Clearfield County President Judge Fredric Ammerman, presided over the meeting until Curulla was elected.
Hoover administered the oath of office to incumbents Curulla and Robert Moore and newly elected councilman Michael Clark.
Dave Donahue was again elected president pro tempore. Bracken will continue as the borough’s secretary/treasurer.
Council also appointed the following for 2022: engineer, The EADS Group; auditor, Walter Hopkins & Co. LLP; and solicitor, Heather Bozovich.
Council set business meeting dates as the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at council’s chambers in the municipal building, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville.
The meeting dates are Jan. 10. Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
Committee meetings will be held on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at council’s chambers.
The dates are Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28 and Dec. 26.