CURRY RUN — Since 1997, residents and guests of the tiny village of Curry Run in Greenwood Township have been meeting on the weekend following Labor Day to make and eat soup.
Using the idea of the story, Stone Soup, each family attending brings vegetables for the soup pot along with bread, crackers and dessert to share.
According to one of the organizers, Jim Bennett, the event is a spin-off of the Curry Run Picnic.
Bennett said Mac Johnston introduced an idea for a soup festival one year at the picnic.
“I asked those in attendance what they thought of the idea and everyone thought it was a great idea and a fun thing to do in the fall. The Curry Run Picnic and the soup festival eventually merged into the event that we hold today — the Curry Run Soupfest. The soupfest is a day of good food, good friends and good conversation,” explained.
He said many residents and friends assist in preparing the bases for the soups and others help with getting the fire built to cook the soup.
He said one of the soups that is always prepared is snapping turtle. Bennett said he assisted Johnston in preparing the soup and eventually he became the keeper of the recipe.
“In 2000, Mac Johnston passed his snapping turtle soup recipe on to me. He has since passed away but his turtle soup lives on. It is enjoyed by many each year,” Bennett explained.
The 25th annual Curry Run Soupfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at the grove in Curry Run. Signs will be posted.
Organizers ask those attending note the day of the festival has been changed to Saturday.
Soup will be ready for serving at 1 p.m. along with breads and desserts. Soups on the menu this year are beef vegetable, ham and bean, chicken noodle, venison chili, and snapping turtle. All soups will be cooked over a large fire pit.
Those attending should bring a lawn chair and their own cold beverage. Bowls, utensils, napkins, and coffee will be provided. Those attending may bring a dessert, vegetables for the soup pot, crackers or bread. Frozen vegetables should be thawed. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted.
Everyone is invited to come join in an afternoon of good conversation, viewing old photos, and visiting with old friends. The public is invited to attend.
In event of inclement weather the soup festival will be held at the Greenwood Township Municipal Building, the former Bells Landing School. The school is located along U.S. Route 219 in Bells Landing.
For additional information call 814-277-6841 and ask for Jim or Shirley.