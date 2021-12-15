CURWENSVILLE — In a month’s time, incidents of crime in Curwensville have been reduced by approximately half.
At the recent Curwensville Borough Council meeting, Mayor Jimmy Hoover provided the November report for the Curwensville Borough Police Department.
Hoover told council, “Incidents have gone down from the previous month. In October there were 313 incidents. In November the amount was 163.”
A breakdown of the total is five court cases, two subpoenas, four fingerprints, four warrants served, four assists to other police departments and two crashes.
The borough received $1,136 in fines and forfeits including $80 from parking tickets.
Hoover also reported the department has received body cameras. He said they will be worn by the officers that are operating the police car.
“Whomever is on duty will wear them,” Hoover said.
He told council he expects to have additional information about the body cameras at council’s next meeting, Jan. 10.