Clearfield Revitalization Corp. has announced its schedule of events for the upcoming holiday season.
Nov. 27
Saturday, Nov. 27 will begin the holiday promotion series — Shop Clearfield for the Holidays. This will be held on Small Business Saturday. Understanding the important contributions small businesses make to their communities, shoppers can stop by to support local businesses and receive Shop Small giveaways. Downtown businesses will be running specials for this event.
Additionally, Clearfield Borough Police and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging are teaming up again this year to bring holiday cheer to senior citizens with its Giving Tree. While patronizing local businesses, shopper can choose a tag from the Giving Tree on Small Business Saturday.
Dec. 4Celebrate the official light up kickoff of the holiday season from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Watch downtown Clearfield come alive for the holiday season with the lighting of the community Christmas tree at Lower Witmer Park.
Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department will be available to place the ornaments on the tree for this event. There will also be caroling for the event by St. Francis Schoo. TCC Church will provide hot chocolate.
Individuals, families, organizations, churches and other groups are invited to create ornaments for the tree. Ornaments must be durable and weatherproof for use outdoors for at least six weeks in wet and wintery conditions. They should be decorated with colorful materials that, if possible, are reflective. To minimize environmental impact, ornament makers are encouraged to use wood or recycled materials.
Ornaments should be eight to ten inches in size, lightweight and light in color, and relatively simple in design so they can be enjoyed from a distance. They must be ready for hanging with a heavy wire attached to the top corners.
Ornament makers are encouraged to add their name, organization and the year on the backs of the ornaments they create. Those made of glass or other breakable materials cannot be accepted and those contributed will not be returned.
The towering community Christmas tree, glowing with lights and shimmering ornaments will be lit at approximately 4:45 p.m. to commence the holiday season. As part of the holiday season CRC will also light up the rest of Lower Witmer Park for the holidays.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present at the light up ceremony before moving to the Santa House to visit with local children. The Santa House is located in downtown Clearfield at Shaw Park. Santa’s schedule is available on the CRC Facebook page.
Holiday Lighting ContestCRC is hosting a Holiday Lighting Contest throughout the community for both residences and businesses. All entries should include a photo and address of the residence or business being submitted to Discovercleafield@gmail.com
Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner stated, “Supporting local business is beneficial to our local economy. Not only does more money stay local, but also shopping small local businesses has advantages for shoppers.
“Throughout our downtown stores, the staff is more familiar with their merchandise and offer personalized assistance in a low-stress atmosphere. This is something you cannot find online or at a large chain store. If everyone committed to purchasing at least one gift locally this holiday season, Clearfield would see a great impact.”
Anyone who would like to make a contribution to the CRC or to obtain more information about CRC events, call 814-765-6000 or visit www.discoverclearfield.com.