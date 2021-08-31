FLINTON — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 4-8 p.m. at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium.

The clinic is open to those age 12 and older. Those age 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

The school is located at 1466 Beaver Valley Rd., Flinton.

The clinic is for walk-in candidates only. No appointments will be taken.

The clinic is in partnership with Glendale Area Medical Association.

