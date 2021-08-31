...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland,
Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster,
Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton,
Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder,
Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming,
Sullivan, Union and York.
* From 8 AM EDT Wednesday through Thursday morning.
* Heavy rain associated with the remnants of Ida will overspread the
region Wednesday, bringing the potential of flash and urban
flooding to the watch area. The area of greatest risk is across
the Laurel Highlands northeast into the Pocono Mountains. Rainfall
totals of 4 to 7 inches are forecast in this area, resulting in
significant flooding. Rainfall totals are likely to be slightly
less near I-80 and for areas southeast of Harrisburg. The rain
should taper off from west to east across central Pennsylvania
Wednesday evening.
* Some roads and bridges may become impassable and homes may be
flooded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&