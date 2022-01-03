A local couple was charged with child endangerment after police found them in a vehicle using crystal methamphetamine while a three-year-old child was with them.
Lawrence Township Police located a suspicious vehicle on Old Penfield Road on Dec. 29 around 8:03 p.m.
Further investigation found Brandy Barrett, 36, of Hyde and Donald Pentland, 43, of Osceola Mills, in the vehicle using crystal methamphetamine.
The couple were also found in possession of marijuana and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia.
Police took emergency custody of the child along with Clearfield County Children and Youth Servies who also responded to the scene.
Charges of endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed against Barrett and Pentland. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for both individuals.