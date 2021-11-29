CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has announced its stop schedule for the month of December.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, 2-4 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 6, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 7, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 8, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13, LaJose Hotel, Newburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 14, Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 15, VFW Richard L. Beer Post 7043, Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 21, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 22, Penfield Grange, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 23, VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, 2-4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 28, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 29, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.