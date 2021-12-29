Although it had hoped to host a third electronics and household hazardous waste recycling event in 2022, Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority finds itself no longer able to entertain that possibility.
At its September meeting, members discussed adding a third session to next year’s schedule due to the popularity of its spring and fall recycling events.
Director Jodie Brennan said all times for both the 2021 spring and fall collections were filled long before either took place. An additional 90 minutes for appointments was added to both events more than a month ahead of each date and all appointments at both sessions were triple booked — and still residents requested additional times, she said.
“The authority had been planning to add a third event next year with the vendor due to demand. We even had dates tentatively scheduled. But sadly, the authority has learned ECS&R, (the vendor who collected the waste) closed its doors,” she said.
She said she worked with Jefferson County’s recycling coordinator and was able to secure a price quote from the only other vendor, Noble Environmental, which offers a similar recycling service.
Brennan said the company had provided a quote for recycling events a few years ago but because of several concerns about the contract language, the authority opted to remain with ECS&R.
“(Noble) has since corrected those issues and is offering a one-year contract with the option to renew for two one-year extensions,” she explained.
Brennan said there will be some changes to the events in 2022 and because there are costs involved to the authority that it did not pay in the past, it will not have funds to offer a third event next year.
“Noble does not accept cash or checks from county residents bringing items to be recycled, as this impedes efficiency on the company’s end. There will also be out-of-pocket expenses the authority will not be able to get reimbursed for. Those include renting a forklift and portable toilet at a cost of more than $600 per event, and previously the other company paid those costs.”
Brennan said Noble’s prices for recycling are very comparable and in some cases are a lower fee.
At the April 21 and Sept. 11 events, more than 330 residents took advantage of the service with more than 36,000 pounds of electronic waste and nearly 7,900 pounds of universal and hazardous waste collected.