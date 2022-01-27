Clearfield County’s Salary Board approved a request from Clearfield County Commissioners to create an additional part-time position for the county’s planning department.
The board consists of the commissioners, Controller Rob Edwards, Human Resource Director Marianne Sankey and Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden.
With a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s rescheduled meeting, the board authorized fabricating a position for a part-time deputy assistant planning specialist, effective Jan. 26. The annual salary is $22,000.
Board Chairman John Sobel said by creating the position, the board is planning for the department’s future. “At some point Director Jodie Brennan will want to retire. It’s important to get someone trained as a successor,” he said.
The salary board also approved a request from the commissioners to approve raises for non-union salaried county employees. Full-time employees will receive $800 and part-time employees, $400 for the coming year. The raises are retroactive to Jan. 1.