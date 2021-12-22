The Clearfield County Commissioners approved additional financial incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations — this round will encourage the county’s elected officials to get protected from the virus.
Acting as the salary board, the commissioners unanimously approved the measure directed at elected officials. It has the same terms as a course of action taken earlier this month by the board to offer stipends to employees who get both COVID-19 vaccinations and follow up with booster shots.
Under terms approved at the Dec. 7 meeting, elected officials who provide proof they are fully vaccinated will receive a $300 payment and an additional $200 will be paid to those who receive booster shots. The commissioners are using federal COVID-19 relief grant funds to pay for the incentive.
Employees and elected officials are not mandated to get vaccinated, however the payments may serve to encourage some to go ahead with getting the shots, board members said earlier this month.
The commissioners are excluded from the stipends. Chairman John Sobel said the commissioners opted out from the financial motivation to get vaccinated because they didn’t want to be seen as taking advantage of their position.
He said the board thought since the incentive was offered to employees, it was only fair elected officials be able to received the incentive too. “I think the board shares my feelings that elected officials that made an effort to vaccinate themselves should be able to receive payment.”
Commissioner Dave Glass said he believed incentives should be equitable for for all county employees and elected officials. “Fair is fair,” he explained.