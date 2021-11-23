Clearfield County’s Board of Elections Department has provided the certified results of school board and municipal races winners from write-in votes cast in the Nov. 2 Municipal Election.
- region 2, four-year term, George Edward Korlinchak of Coalport, 159 votes.
- region 2, two-year term, Kurt C. Brothers of LaJose, two votes.
- council, four-year term, Gregory J. Hamm, five votes, and Ricky A. Sankey, nine votes; two-year term, Delores J. Moore, five votes.
- mayor, four-year term, Donald Scott Bouch, 12 votes; council, four-year term, Richard Hoover, five votes and Charles A. Smith, five votes.
- council, two-year term, Michael A. Williams, two votes.
- council, four-year term, Andrew Scott Manges, 28 votes; and two-year term, Paul M. Zupich, 10 votes.
- council, four-year term, Travis John Albright, 10 votes.
- mayor, four-year term, James W. Carns, six votes.
- mayor, four-year term, John R. Cramer, 33 votes; and council four-year term, Daniel F. Smith, five votes.
- mayor, four-year term, Robert E. Summers, five votes; and council, four-year term, Thomas E. Beatty, seven votes, Gary Lee Brink, five votes, David C. Long, two votes, and Francis Patrick Ruffley, six votes.
- mayor, four-year term, John L. Esposti, one vote, and council, four-year term, Craig A. Merrill, two votes, and two-year term, John L. Esposti, two votes.
- mayor, four-year term, Joseph George Schneider, four votes; council, four-year term, James D. Hurd, eight votes, Linda W. Myers, seven votes, and Nicolas P. Strawcutter, three votes.
- council, four-year term, Matthew J. Jordan, 23 votes.
- four-year term, Daniel Edward Knarr, nine votes, and two-year term, David James Hertzfeld, four votes.
- council, four-year term, Dennis R. Cole, 10 votes and Joseph L. Rothrock, five votes.
- mayor, four-year term, Terry Lynn Croft, 11 votes; council two-year term, Tamera M. Gallaher, 15 votes.
- supervisor, six-year term, Daniel E. Oshall of Fallentimber, 189 votes.
- supervisor, six year term, David E. Barrett of Mahaffey, seven votes.
supervisor, six-year term, Dale E. King, 26 votes.