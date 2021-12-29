PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council selected requirements for fire department drivers after discussing a lack of volunteers.
Drivers must be 21 to operate equipment over 21,000 pounds, possess three years of driving experience and receive Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC) training.
“We want to make sure, obviously, that everybody who drives our trucks is covered,” said Mayor John Streno. “It’s a lot of responsibility.”
The borough provides insurance for certain pieces of equipment for Hope and Reliance fire companies, Philipsburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Butterworth stated. While Hope’s insurance requirements mirror the borough’s, he believes Reliance’s requirements differ.
Council stated there is a need for volunteers for the companies. Reliance Chief John Huber noted all fire companies are lacking in the volunteer department, not just in Philipsburg.
According to Huber, Reliance has 10 drivers on the list, ranging in age from 20 to 60.
He stated there is a specific need for drivers during the day, as most volunteers work daylight shifts. Employers will often not let the volunteers leave work for a call.
Butterworth, who is a member at Hope, noted that many members work non-traditional schedules, which cover anything outside the typically Monday through Friday nine to five grind. This includes those in the field of construction whose schedules free up during the cold, winter months, along with night shift workers.
“We don’t have a lot of… where we would struggle heavily during a Monday through Friday daytime call, and then have people galore on weekends and evenings,” Butterworth said.
Hope has around 15 or 20 drivers, Butterworth estimates. However, the majority of those over 21 have some experience driving firefighting equipment, he added.
During Philipsburg Borough’s Council meeting, Streno said he is “tickled pink” when the trucks go out, as there may be a time when the response is needed but no one can answer the call.
The process of becoming a driver is relatively straightforward. After joining the company, a person would need to participate in EVOC training and then learn how to operate the equipment, Huber noted. Volunteering as a firefighter requires completing an over 100 hour course, Huber stated. However, the necessary classes are usually on weeknights and weekends.
Councilwoman Kathleen Kalinosky asked if the companies recruit at schools, building interest in firefighting and volunteering. People can begin volunteering at the age of 14.
Members have visited schools, either for fire prevention or, in the past, recruiting at a career-based event, Butterworth stated. Starting at an early age allows time to get training under the belt before becoming a regular firefighter, he added.
Junior firefighters respond to calls. However, they may only work a certain number of hours and cannot enter a building on fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
Increasing the number of volunteers not only ensures the companies can respond when needed, but it also aids the burden of other volunteers.
“Many hands make light work,” Butterworth said. “The easier it is on our volunteers, the more likely they’ll be willing to stick around… They’re not going to get burn out or worn out.”