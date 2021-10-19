PHILIPSBURG — Ramping up security to combat a recent hike in vandalism, Philipsburg Borough Council agreed to purchase two 180-degree cameras and one 360-degree camera for Cold Stream Dam and Recreation Park at a recent meeting.
Council discussed the matter early in the summer when vandals damaged the park. According to one Rockview-based state police report, the bathrooms were damaged when people “bent the frame posts of the stall and ripped the stall wall down.”
The new cameras would allow the borough to monitor the area, according to Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder.
“We’ll be able to watch everything at Cold Stream, period,” said Ryder at a Public Works and Streets Committee meeting.
The cost will be $7,485. The price tag doesn’t include the monthly costs for internet services.
“It comes with a pretty hefty price, but it is a one-time deal,” Ryder noted.
Security issues downtown were also discussed at a recent committee meeting. Local store owners brought the matter to borough Councilwoman Faith Maguire.
There have been a few break-ins on North Front Street, according to committee members. Cameras can be an effective security tool for businesses.
“Every business anymore should have cameras,” said Ryder.
It would be up to businesses to install cameras. Committee Chairperson Samuel Womer noted an effective placement of cameras would be across the street of the business, pointing at the building.