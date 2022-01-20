Prices for camping and boat mooring at Curwensville Lake Recreation were incorrect in Wednesday’s edition. The new prices are $30 per night for campsites without electricity and $40 per night for sites with electricity. The four-person cabin rental per night is $85 and the six-person cabin rental is now $100 per night. Wet mooring for boats is increased to $175 and dry docking, $125.

