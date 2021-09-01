These paragraphs were inadvertently omitted from the conclusion of a story published in Tuesday’s edition about the naming of Clearfield Fair’s show arena in memory of Joe Wriglesworth.
Kerr said he hopes when people see the sign over the entrance to the livestock arena they will think of the man who did so much, much of it behind the scenes, for so many youth.
“Joe knew almost everybody in the community and everybody knew Joe. He had skills where he could talk to anybody. Joe could talk to little kids and he could talk to senior citizens. It didn’t matter,” Kerr said.