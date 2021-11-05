HARRISBURG — Clearfield County hit a milestone as one additional coronavirus-related death since Wednesday pushed the death count to 200, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County also reported 79 new COVID-19 cases. Additionally, there were 24 new cases in the past week among school age students 5-18 in Clearfield County.
Cambria County added 212 new cases and four additional deaths, while Blair County reported 212 new cases and three deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 new cases and two deaths. Elk County added 46 new cases and one death.
Centre County reported 78 new cases and no additional coronavirus-related deaths since Wednesday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 18,070 total cases and 398 deaths
- Cambria – 20,008 total cases and 525 deaths
- Centre – 20,874 total cases and 246 deaths
- Clearfield – 11,493 total cases and 200 deaths
- Elk – 4,263 total cases and 61 deaths
- Jefferson – 5,274 total cases and 128 deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in school age children (5-18) last week and total cases since Aug. 16 are listed below.
- Blair – 86 new cases and 751 total
- Cambria – 80 new cases and 942 total
- Centre – 36 new cases and 656 total
- Clearfield – 24 new cases and 441 total
- Elk – 6 new cases and 189 total
- Jefferson – 33 new cases and 260 total
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 5,130 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,585,476.
There are 2,571 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 606 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 stood at 8.8 percent.
As of Thursday, there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly three times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, 2020, there were a total of 1,683 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 4,918 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Thursday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 72.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.