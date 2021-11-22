KYLERTOWN — Cooper Township supervisors warned residents to follow recycling guidelines or risk losing the drop-off site located at the municipal building.
On Oct. 31, an individual dumped eight tires into a recycling bin, according to Supervisor Charlie Saggese. A video of the incident has been posted on Facebook by Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority.
Cooper Township supervisors are hopeful the individual will be caught.
“We are doing an investigation and the police have been notified,” Saggese said. “Hopefully we’ll catch them.”
Tires are not allowed in the bins. According to the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority, other prohibited items include pots and pans, plastic toys, paint cans and more. For a full list of accepted items, visit https://clearfieldco.org/ccswa/recycling-drop-off-locations/.
Cooper Township supervisors noted residents must obey the rules or else everyone may suffer the consequences.
“Keep messing around, and we’re going to lose our recycling,” Saggese said.
In other township business, supervisors adopted the 2022 budget with no tax increase. The General Fund was $618,834, the State Fund $175,820, pension $20,000 and ACT 13 $15,987.
The township purchased a 1986 GMC C7000 bucket truck from Loyalsock Township School District for $4,800 plus a 9 percent buyers fee. The transaction occurred via Municibid.
There will be a vacancy on the Cooper Township Municipal Authority board with Randy Killion’s term ending 2021. There will also be a vacancy advertised for the Planning Commission as William Amick term ends 2021.