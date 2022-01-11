KYLERTOWN — Supervisor Wayne Josephson will continue to lead Cooper Township as chairman.
The township held their reorganizational meeting at the beginning of January. Supervisor Charlie Saggese was elected as vice chairman. All three supervisors are roadmasters.
Bernice Yedlosky remains secretary/treasurer. The vacancy chairman is Roger Larson. The solicitor is Heather Bozovich.
Various positions were also reaffirmed. The emergency management coordinator is Dane Danko; Mid-State Regional Airport Authority, Joe Walters; primary sewage enforcement officer, Mary Kay Lupton; and Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Merrow.
The planning commission members are Larson, Nina Krasinski, Josephson, William Amick and Wade Fuller.
The wages were set. All employees, three road workers and the secretary, received a 75 cent an hour pay raise.
The township meetings are held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Should there be a holiday, the meeting will be the following Tuesday.