Clearfield County Commissioners hired a deputy controller at its meeting on Tuesday.
Robert Edwards Jr., who was elected Clearfield County Controller by a large margin of voters in last week’s general election, was hired by commissioners on Tuesday to fill the deputy post effective Nov. 8. Edwards will replace current Controller Thomas “Charles” Adamson in 2022 who did not seek re-election.
“He’s here getting an early start on learning the ropes of the job,” said Commissioner John Sobel.
In other business, commissioners approved an amendment to a contract with ICE. This ensures compliance with a federal executive order from September regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.
An advertising agreement with Seven Mountains Media for Clearfield County Children Youth and Family Services was reported to be slightly increased with an additional $300 per year for 30-second commercials and $330 for 60-second commercials. Solicitor Heather Bozovich believes this may be reimbursable through the state. The commercials are used to recruit foster care families.
Commissions also approved entering into a data sharing agreement in regard to child welfare information. Liquid fuel allocations, in the amounts of $3,000 for Burnside Borough and $5,643 for Brady Township, were granted. Commissioners also moved forward with the purchase of service agreements.
Commissioners made reappointments to the Clearfield County Conservation District for Larry Crittenden and Michael Hollabaugh.
“I know both those gentlemen have given very good service to the conservation district,” said Sobel.
The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County requested, and was granted, support in applying for Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency $120,000 in the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Funds.
Marcellus Shale Impact Fee sources will be used for Clearfield and Curwensville boroughs and Morris Township for revitalization and restoration. Efforts include acquiring, demolishing and rehabilitating housing. If the authority didn’t apply, the money would go elsewhere, according to Executive Director Lisa Kovalick.