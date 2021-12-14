Over the course of about 20 years, the Clearfield County Conservation District brought in over $15 million in grants, District Manager Willie Null announced at a recent meeting.
Null credited staff for their efforts. He noted that the prior five to six years, the district averaged over about a million a year.
“That’s free money that we bring in here,” Null said. “It does nothing but promote and bring back economic development to the county and also promotes what we are as a district.”
A formula calculates that every dollar spent in restoration efforts equates to $1.30 to $1.87 entering the county, according to Watershed Specialist Kelly Williams. The money goes into the county by various spending associated with projects, such as hiring people who remain or reside in the county.
“It’s really astonishing that this group of talented people can generate that much interest and that much improvement,” said Chairman Mike Gill. “It’s quite an accomplishment for this group.”
At the meeting, Agricultural Technician Nick Hepfl offered status of the usage of no-till equipment. This year, there were 1,257 acres covered with about 120 left to go, according to Hepfl.
“This is the first year I’ve ever had to start a column in March and December,” said Hepfl. “The only months we haven’t planted yet are January and February.”
Hepfl is happy to find a soul willing to plant when the ground is frozen. “I’ve been telling people to do it for years,” he stated.
Others at the meeting offered their opinion on the increasing usage of no-till equipment.
“It’s good mindsets are changing,” said Bill Clouser. “When I was here, if we got 200, now we only had one piece of equipment, but if we got 200, we thought that was a pretty good year.”
In unrelated news, the district approved meeting times. All 2022 meetings will be on the second Thursday of the month at 9 a.m.