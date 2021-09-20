About 60% of projects for the 2021 Clearfield Conservation District’s Dirt, Gravel & Low Volume Road grant round are finished or in the completion stage, according to DGLVR program specialist Mark Lyons.
Projects may not be completed for a variety of reasons. The pandemic’s impact, in particular, could be felt over the course of the year.
COVID-19 has impacted the progression of some projects, he noted. Renting equipment, along with purchasing and shipping material became difficult in 2020 as businesses shut down. Many 2020 projects that were delayed took priority this year.
Safety was also an issue. The district’s largest 2021 project, the Pifer Road project in Lawrence Township, was delayed due to about half of the contractor’s employees testing positive for COVID-19.
The plan was to replace the culvert under Pifer Road at the stream crossing with Fork Run. The project was originally set to begin Sept. 13 and wrap up by the end of the month. The project has been delayed until spring, according to Lyons.
The stream is classified as a high quality cold water fishery and an Eastern Brook Trout Stronghold, according to past stories by The Progress. Environmental regulations prohibit stream construction after Sept. 31 due to the trout reproductive season, Lyons noted.
“After ample consideration all involved parties decided it was a clear decision to postpone the project until Spring,” Lyons said in an emailed statement. “We now know too much about COVID-19 to put the safety of ourselves and others at risk to attempt to complete the project by our September deadline.”
There are other reasons a project may not be completed as of yet. Municipalities juggle many projects, according to Lyons. The DGLVR grant gives a two year time period to finish a project after a grant is awarded. Other projects may be prioritized since there is a two-year window. Lyons noted all 27 projects this year are within this timeline.
The recent heavy rain events also has had an impact. The DGLVR program specifically targets sediment runoff, aiming to be sensitive to the environment.
“As far as weather goes, these large downpours always have a way of hitting at the worst time,” Lyons noted. “We advised not making any excavations to the roadways during these rain events. Working during high rainfall events stirs up more sediment and generates excess sediment runoff which works against the purpose of our program.”
The program is currently accepting applicants for the next round of grants. The deadline is Nov. 1. Grants are broken into two categories: Dirt and Gravel and Low Volume Roads.
To apply for a grant, a group must be a public road owning entity, like a municipality. Those applying for a dirt and gravel category must have a dirt or gravel surface close to a water resource. Low volume roads see under 500 cars a day and must be near water. Applicants must have an employee or member attend Environmentally Sensitive Maintenance training, Lyons noted.
Those seeking more information about the program can visit: https://www.clfdccd.com/dirt-and-gravel-road-program.html.