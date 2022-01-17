Clearfield County Conservation District announced it received $248,691 to implement Countywide Action Plan projects.
Across the state, $17.4 million in grant funding was announced in efforts to reduce nutrient and sediment pollution in 33 counties throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Reducing pollution helps improve water quality.
The funding includes $15 million from the state Environmental Stewardship Fund and $2.4 million from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The funds must be spent by next December, according to Agricultural Technician Nick Hepfl. The district plans to use the funding for 10 projects.
The funds went to the conservation district to aid with Countywide Action Plan projects. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, a Countywide Action Plan “outlines how each county’s share of the state’s 2025 pollution reduction goals will be met.”
The state’s goals include reducing pollutants including nitrogen by 34 million pounds per year, phosphorus by 0.7 million pounds per year, and sediment by 531 million pounds per year by 2025.
Most of the district’s undertakings are farm projects that were predetermined as feasible projects offering the largest impact for an inexpensive price.
Farm projects may include setting up rotational grazing, which Hepfl described as splitting up pastures in order to increase productivity and improve soil health. They may also involve working on a water system.
“Instead of livestock watering out of streams or ponds, we’re developing a water system for animals to drink in on the farm without impacting natural resources,” Hepfl stated.
Hepfl noted $10,000 is set aside for paying the cost of planting cover crops on farms in 2022. Cover crops benefit the environment by capturing unused nutrients. They improve soil health, aid in improving infiltration rates, which represent how fast water enters the soil, and protect soil from erosion, Hepfl stated.
The district, as of last Thursday, is in the process of developing the application for farmers to apply for these funds.
Gov. Tom Wolf commented on the overall grant funding in a December press release.
“Pennsylvania has begun to achieve real change to improve the health of the watershed, thanks directly to hard work being done by county-level teams of government, nonprofit and private-sector partners,” said Wolf. “Their actions will benefit our drinking water, protect the long-term viability of our farms and outdoor recreation economy, and help our communities reduce flooding and attract business.”
In unrelated news, the conservation district received $30,000 that will go towards surveying best management practices in order for farmers to receive the credit they deserve, according to district staff.
Tony Scotto and Michael Hollabaugh were sworn in at a recent meeting. The officers for 2022 remain the same, with Mike Gill as chairman, Tyler Hicks as vice-chairman and Hollabaugh as secretary/treasurer.