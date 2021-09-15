Clearfield County Conservation District was praised for its work regarding a Countywide Action Plan at a recent meeting.
The plan addresses nutrient pollution going into the Chesapeake Bay. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, 43 counties in the state drain into the bay. Each county creates a plan to decrease the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus carried into the bay.
“Clearfield has done a great job with their Countywide Action Plan,” said Jaci Kerstetter, state Department of Environmental Protection regional field representative. “(They) have worked very hard, have some great initiatives listed… and I appreciate the support of the board.”
People at some other meetings Kerstetter attended have not been as open to the initiative. Part of the frustration, she said, stems from prolonged involvement with Chesapeake Bay improvements. Some may not believe a piece of paper could amount to real change.
According to the “Pennsylvania Phase 3 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan,” an estimated $197 million per year is invested to reduce nutrient pollution going into the bay. Although progress has been made since efforts began in 1985, the state has yet to meet its now target for 2025.
Counties are grouped into four tiers, with Tier 1 having the most to reduce. Clearfield County is Tier 3. About 75% of Clearfield County drains into the bay, according to District Manager Willie Null.
Based on numbers from 2019, the county would need to decrease nutrient pollution by 582,000 pounds of nitrogen per year and 59,000 pounds of phosphorus per year to hit their goal by 2025, according to DEP documents.
“They asked us to come up with a plan to reduce those two items and anything else that we see as a problem,” Null stated. “In Clearfield County, we have a big acid mine drainage issue... so that was another big part of our plan.”
In Pennsylvania, abandoned mine discharge is second only to agriculture in terms of impairment, according to the DEP. Between 2013 and 2018, Clearfield County spent $33,643,110 in Abandoned Mine Land Funding. The only other county that spent over $20 million and more than Clearfield was Columbia County.
The conservation district recently submitted their final draft of the plan, according to Null. He described the plan as “like a succession plan for our accounting.” It’s helpful to have everything on paper versus in people’s heads, he added.
The document will be updated with time. “It’s a working document, so anything that we do, we’re going to update on that and keep readjusting,” Null said.
If a county cannot meet their goals, they will not be penalized as the water quality improvements are evaluated statewide, Kerstetter noted.
“If we can’t meet them statewide, the entire state of Pennsylvania will have ramifications,” she added. “They’re not going to target one or two or five different counties.”
The process of creating the plan and working with a variety of experts was interesting, according to district members. The district brought over 100 stakeholders into the conversation.
“I really found the process enlightening,” said Chairman Mike Gill. “We have a lot of experts here that worked on it, but when you get additional team members together, additional team players bring to light their ideas.”