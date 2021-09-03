KARTHAUS — Musical talent from those affiliated with the Karthaus Vol. Fire Co. will be on display at the upcoming Backwood Revival concert, a benefit for the fire company.
Michael McMonigle, fire chief and lead guitarist, noted the fire company has been holding a yearly concert to benefit the company. The event, which starts at 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, will be at 206 Keewaydin Rd., Frenchville.
“With COVID and everything last year, we were struggling to try and do fundraisers because we rely on fundraisers to pay our bills,” McMonigle said. “My wife actually had the idea to still have the concert but instead of having it at the fire hall where we normally do it… we just have it in our yard.”
The yard is spacious for accommodating guests, he noted. With an impressive turnout, the group decided to continue hosting the concert at the property.
The group plans to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11 prior to the concert starting.
The band will also be playing in remembrance of a band member who passed away in January, McMonigle said. Band members first started playing together in church years ago. The band is known for classic rock and roll and county music.
There are currently more than 65 items donated for a silent auction at the event. “A lot of local people have stepped up and donated some stuff,” McMonigle stated.
The chief wanted to thank the community for their continued support.
The company also received a donated pig that will be used for pulled pork. There will be chicken barbecue, an ice cream truck and more. Guests should bring chairs or a blanket for outdoor seating.
“It’s one of our biggest (fundraisers) of the year, and it just keeps getting bigger,” McMonigle said. “We hope to have another good turnout this year.”