The Clearfield County Commissioners approved taking measures to increase the county’s predetermined tax ratio.
The ratio, as defined by the commonwealth, is the assessment rate — the fraction of market value used to calculate a property’s assessed value. State law allows counties to have up to a 100 percent assessment rate.
Currently the county’s assessment rate is 25 percent, meaning taxes are calculated using a quarter of a property’s value. The commissioners took action on Tuesday to have Solicitor Heather Bozovich begin the process to raise the rate to 100 percent.
The commissioners said county properties were last assessed in 1989. They said increasing the assessment rate will bring a property’s assessed value more in line with its market value.
“Many municipalities are already at the top end of their millage amounts. If they need to increase their millage rates they must receive permission from the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas. That is a complicated and difficult process,” Chairman John Sobel said.
If the process goes through, the new assessment rate would become effective in 2023. The ordinance would be presented in the spring. That would allow municipalities to be notified about the proposed change in the assessed value and determine how the new calculations would impact them, Sobel said.