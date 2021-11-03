Clearfield County Commissioners at a special meeting on Wednesday ratified two decisions made at a late September meeting to allow a federal immigration detention center to operate in Clearfield County.
There were two items on the meeting’s agenda. The first was to reaffirm an agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement for Clearfield County to operate a federal immigration detention center. The second was to reaffirm the global agreement with the GEO Group to reopen the former Decatur Township private prison facility and operate the same as a federal immigration center for Clearfield County pursuant to the county’s agreement with ICE. Both motions passed unanimously.
The meeting was held in response to a lawsuit filed against the commissioners by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania for allegedly failing to follow the state’s Sunshine Law when the board voted Sept. 28 to approve five-year contracts to open the former Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility to serve as an immigration detention facility at its Sept. 28 meeting.
The complaint, filed on behalf of two persons — Timothy Smith of Osceola Mills and Yvonne Reedy, no address provided, and Juntos –a Latino and Hispanic immigrant organization, based in Philadelphia, said the commissioners failed to post the Sept. 28 meeting agenda prior to the meeting as required by the state’s Sunshine Law.
Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the agenda was posted, but lacked a few hours of being published a full 24 hours prior to the meeting, although the commissioners believed it had been available the required amount of time.
Bozovich said a hearing was to have been held Wednesday morning concerning a motion filed for a special and preliminary injunction in relation to the lawsuit, but the hearing was not held because the party that filed the complaint withdrew its motion. Bozovich said she believed it was pulled because the motion was satisfied by the commissioners scheduling Wednesday’s meeting.
She reported the state’s Sunshine Law was amended this summer and changes took effect Aug. 31. She said the county is taking steps to ensure its agendas are published within the timeframe of the amendment, which requires meeting agendas be available to the public 24 hours prior to a meeting being held.
Commissioner Dave Glass said during the meeting he wished that those who were unsettled about the agreements had reached out to the commissioners to express their concerns, rather than filing a lawsuit. He said those who didn’t want to speak during the public comment portion of a meeting could have scheduled another time to meet with the board.
“I wish people had reached out. Our doors are always open,” Glass said.
A public comment period was held prior to the votes. Thirteen residents, social and business organization members and former employees of the GEO Group spoke. Several spoke about how professionally well-run the facility was when it was a prison and said they have no reason to believe it will be operated any differently when it is a detention facility.
Several immigrant group advocates from Pittsburgh and Philadelphia encouraged the commissioners not to approve the agreements, stating they don’t believe the board understands how the immigrants would be treated there. They spoke about the inhumane conditions in similar facilities and noted the GEO Group has a number of human rights violations for other similar facilities.
Several said they believed the commissioners had not provided enough opportunities for the public to voice their opinion on the facility’s agreements prior to acting on them, and that a meeting held at 2 p.m. during a work day is not conducive to allowing the public to attend.
Resident Chuck Wilson told the board, “I think you were trying to do your best to keep the community out of the comments,” he said. noting how difficult it would be for someone who worked to be present at the mid-afternoon meeting. “This is wrong. You are not doing justice for those in the community. You should not sign those (agreements) till the community has the right to know,” Wilson said.
Each of the commissioners spoke prior to the vote about why they believe their approval is right for Clearfield County and its residents. Sobel said, “I believe in the opportunity to restore family-sustaining jobs to Clearfield County. I believe that the facility will be in the best public interests of Clearfield County.”
Glass said while he has concerns, he thinks the positives outweigh the negatives in regard to opening a detention center. He said prior to a deluge of emails in the last 24 hours, the only comments he had received after the Sept. 28 meeting were ones that supported the board’s actions because of the benefits to the local community and the county’s economy.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said, “It has never been Clearfield County’s quest to crush immigrants’ dreams,” he noted, telling the audience his grandparents were Italian immigrants who became American citizens. “There are laws set by the federal government that people who come to this country have to follow. We have an opportunity to have a facility here that is part of those laws. That facility will provide jobs for our residents,” Scotto said.